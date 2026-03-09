The Goebbels Experiment is a 2005 documentary film directed by Lutz Hachmeister and Michael Kloft, offering a psychological portrait of Joseph Goebbels, National Socialist Germany’s Minister of Propaganda. The film is unique in its approach, relying almost entirely on dramatic readings of Goebbels’s personal diaries—written from 1924 to 1945—by actor Kenneth Branagh, combined with extensive archival footage from German film and newsreels.

The documentary reveals Goebbels as a complex, deeply conflicted figure: a manic-depressive intellectual with a flair for theatricality and propaganda, who rose from personal insecurity and physical disability to become one of Hitler’s closest allies. Through his own words, the film explores his love for his friend Hitler, his paranoid self-image, his affection for his family, creating a chilling, intimate portrait of a man who helped orchestrate the machinery of National Socialist efficiency.

Runtime: 1 hour 44 minutes

Languages: German, English

Countries of origin: Germany, United Kingdom

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Important Announcements

Saturday Blockbuster!

The New Way in conjunction with Fifth Column Library is screening films relevant to our struggle each Saturday night at 8 pm EST.

This Saturday we will be featuring Dark Rites, a brand new documentary/film from Trvth Nvke Media.

For centuries, devils have walked amongst us. The innocent are slain, and the accused are the cursed.

In the 7th Truth Nuke film, flesh will burn, heads will roll, and blood will be spilled. Is Jewish ritual murder libel, or legitimate? Myth, or murder? Are these accusations the work of imagination fueled by antisemitic hatred, or the dark rites of a race consumed by eternal vengeance.

White Power

The definitive edition of White Power by George Lincoln Rockwell has just been published by Fifth Column Library.

Here’s why this new edition was needed:

The official version from Rockwell’s own party was poorly formatted.

There was a ton of missing context.

It was clearly edited to add bias or reference events that took place after Rockwell was killed.

So of we fixed those issues.

Our new edition includes:

Clean, readable typesetting

Restored original text

Fair historical context

An updated forward

Over 40 pages of endnotes

Brand new cover art

Hyperlinks for easy navigation (PDF only)

6”x9” Hardcover and Paperback options

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