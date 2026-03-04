Bilderberg: The Movie

Since 1954 the worlds most powerful and influential people of politics, finance, royalty, business, banking and media have gathered annually to discuss things that the general public are still not allowed to know about.

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Important Announcements

Saturday Blockbuster!

The New Way in conjunction with Fifth Column Library is screening films relevant to our struggle each Saturday night at 8 pm EST.

This week we will be featuring The Goebbels Experiment by Lutz Hachmeister:

Through archival footage and dramatic readings of his personal writings, the life of National Socialist Germany’s Propaganda Minister, Joseph Goebbels, is examined.

White Power

The definitive edition of White Power by George Lincoln Rockwell has just been published by Fifth Column Library.

Here’s why this new edition was needed:

The official version from Rockwell’s own party was poorly formatted.

There was a ton of missing context.

It was clearly edited to add bias or reference events that took place after Rockwell was killed.

So of we fixed those issues.

Our new edition includes:

Clean, readable typesetting

Restored original text

Fair historical context

An updated forward

Over 40 pages of endnotes

Brand new cover art

Hyperlinks for easy navigation (PDF only)

6”x9” Hardcover and Paperback options

Purchase your copy today!

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