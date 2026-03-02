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From National Vanguard in 2016:
“THIS WEEK is the 98th anniversary of the birth of George Lincoln Rockwell who was born on March 9th, 1918. He was the founder of the American Nazi Party (which he later renamed the National Socialist White Peoples Party), which was the organizational forerunner of the New Order.
Amazingly, few White Americans know anything about this important and fascinating man other than his name.
There have been several slanderous documentaries produced about Rockwell, and a handful of hostile print biographies. All of these have failed to do justice to his ideas and achievements, but instead have twisted and maligned his memory. Consequently, even the little bit that some people know about Lincoln Rockwell is often inaccurate and distorted.
In the mid-1990s, a group of Rockwell’s admirers attempted to set the record straight with a short documentary sketch of his life and career, entitled George Lincoln Rockwell: National Socialist Pioneer. They worked on a shoestring budget, and the result was a film that was raw and rough in places, and overall short on high-end production values.
But they came at their subject with the right attitude, and their documentation and attention to factual detail was accurate and conscientious. Further, they rescued from obscurity many rare film clips and print items from the long-ago 1960s.
If nothing else, George Lincoln Rockwell: National Socialist Pioneer provides a reliable framework concerning Rockwell and his political career on which future film biographers may base their work.”
Important Announcements
Saturday Blockbuster!
The New Way in conjunction with Fifth Column Library is screening films relevant to our struggle each Saturday night at 8 pm EST.
This week we will be featuring The Goebbels Experiment by Lutz Hachmeister:
Through archival footage and dramatic readings of his personal writings, the life of National Socialist Germany’s Propaganda Minister, Joseph Goebbels, is examined.
White Power
The definitive edition of White Power by George Lincoln Rockwell has just been published by Fifth Column Library.
Here’s why this new edition was needed:
The official version from Rockwell’s own party was poorly formatted.
There was a ton of missing context.
It was clearly edited to add bias or reference events that took place after Rockwell was killed.
So of we fixed those issues.
Our new edition includes:
Clean, readable typesetting
Restored original text
Fair historical context
An updated forward
Over 40 pages of endnotes
Brand new cover art
Hyperlinks for easy navigation (PDF only)
6”x9” Hardcover and Paperback options
Direct message Ardito to purchase a physical copy in either paperback or hardcover today!