The Poisonous Mushroom (Der Giftpilz in German) was published in 1938 by Julius Streicher’s Stürmer-Verlag. The children’s book is a notorious piece of antisemitic propaganda. Written by Ernst Hiemer and illustrated by Philipp Rupprecht (under the pen name “Fips”), it uses the central metaphor of poisonous mushrooms—appearing harmless but deadly—to equate Jews with hidden dangers that cannot be easily distinguished from good people.

Truth Nuke Media has animated the 17 vignettes of The Poisonous Mushroom and brought it back to life from the fog of time. Run time 30 min.

If you would like to watch more films by Truth Nuke Media, click the link below:

www.truthnuke.media

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givesendgo.com/EuropaTheLastBattle

Important Announcements

Saturday Blockbuster!

The New Way in conjunction with Fifth Column Library is screening films relevant to our struggle each Saturday night at 8 pm EST.

This week we will be featuring two documentaries on Auschwitz:

David Cole’s “David Cole Interviews Dr. Franciszek Piper”

& “Auschwitz: The Surprising Hidden Truth”

White Power

The definitive edition of White Power by George Lincoln Rockwell has just been published by Fifth Column Library.

Here’s why this new edition was needed:

The official version from Rockwell’s own party was poorly formatted.

There was a ton of missing context.

It was clearly edited to add bias or reference events that took place after Rockwell was killed.

So of we fixed those issues.

Our new edition includes:

Clean, readable typesetting

Restored original text

Fair historical context

An updated forward

Over 40 pages of endnotes

Brand new cover art

Hyperlinks for easy navigation (PDF only)

6”x9” Hardcover and Paperback options

The new edition is available now:

Hardcover ($30)

Paperback ($20)

Free PDF