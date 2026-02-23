Fifth Column Library

Fifth Column Library

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David Cole Interviews Dr. Franciszek Piper

By David Cole
Imperator Ardito's avatar
Imperator Ardito
Feb 23, 2026

Released in 1992, this documentary by the Jewish historical researcher David Cole has the director of the Auschwitz State Museum explore the historiography of the camp and he admits that the gas chamber on display in the Main Camp is a postwar recreation.

Important Announcements

Saturday Blockbuster!

The New Way in conjunction with Fifth Column Library is screening films relevant to our struggle each Saturday night at 8 pm EST.

This week we will be featuring two documentaries:

  • George Lincoln Rockwell: A National Socialist Pioneer

  • Bilderberg: The Movie by Jake Bexx

The definitive edition of White Power by George Lincoln Rockwell has just been published by Fifth Column Library.

Here’s why this new edition was needed:

  • The official version from Rockwell’s own party was poorly formatted.

  • There was a ton of missing context.

  • It was clearly edited to add bias or reference events that took place after Rockwell was killed.

So of we fixed those issues.

Our new edition includes:

  • Clean, readable typesetting

  • Restored original text

  • Fair historical context

  • An updated forward

  • Over 40 pages of endnotes

  • Brand new cover art

  • Hyperlinks for easy navigation (PDF only)

  • 6”x9” Hardcover and Paperback options

The new edition is available now:

Hardcover ($30)

Paperback ($20)

Free PDF

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