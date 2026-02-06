Author: George Lincoln Rockwell

Book Year: 2026

Genre: Political

Publisher: Fifth Column Library

Page Count: 422

In an age of confusion, when America seemed to have lost its sense of purpose and pride, this book stood as a call to clarity. Even today George Lincoln Rockwell’s White Power still speaks with conviction to those who feel abandoned by politicians, ignored by the press, and betrayed by the tides of social change. Where others equivocate, Rockwell is bold. Where others compromise, he speaks plainly.

To his readers, Rockwell offers more than arguments—he offers a vision. He warns of forces that threaten the survival of our heritage, and he calls upon men and women to rise above apathy. His message is one of strength, discipline, and unity in the face of chaos. White Power was ahead of its time. Rockwell predicted the social, demographic, and cultural changes in the U.S. that plague us today.

This book is not for the faint of heart. It challenges assumptions, it angers the comfortable, and it inspires the restless. For supporters, it is a blueprint of action, a reminder that history belongs not to those who drift, but to those who dare to struggle. Whatever one’s position, there is no denying that White Power is a work that demands attention, written by a man unafraid to confront the crises of his time. His assassination in 1967 is proof of his importance and it was the final act to silence him. Let him not ever fall silent.

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