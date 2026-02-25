Auschwitz: The Surprising Hidden Truth

Released in 2012, documentarian, Dean Irebodd, uses 3-D models, eyewitness testimony, satellite photos and blueprints to show that the commonly-told story of Auschwitz isn’t believable.

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Important Announcements

Saturday Blockbuster!

The New Way in conjunction with Fifth Column Library is screening films relevant to our struggle each Saturday night at 8 pm EST.

This week we will be featuring two documentaries:

George Lincoln Rockwell: A National Socialist Pioneer

Bilderberg: The Movie by Jake Bexx

White Power

The definitive edition of White Power by George Lincoln Rockwell has just been published by Fifth Column Library.

Here’s why this new edition was needed:

The official version from Rockwell’s own party was poorly formatted.

There was a ton of missing context.

It was clearly edited to add bias or reference events that took place after Rockwell was killed.

So of we fixed those issues.

Our new edition includes:

Clean, readable typesetting

Restored original text

Fair historical context

An updated forward

Over 40 pages of endnotes

Brand new cover art

Hyperlinks for easy navigation (PDF only)

6”x9” Hardcover and Paperback options

The new edition is available now:

Hardcover ($30)

Paperback ($20)

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