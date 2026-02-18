FILTH! is a documentary film that explores the battle for the cultural soul of America. When Eastern European jews began migrating in the 1880s, they quickly dominated smut peddling, book publishing, and the Hollywood film industry. They would eventually erode all obscenity laws, as well as bring subversive cultural revolutions to tear apart the moral fabric of the west.

Based on the book Merchants of Sin by Benjamin Garland, Truth Nuke’s 6th production how America went from a society where Christianly was the cultural and moral foundation, to the hellscape we see today.

Merchants of Sin by Benjamin Garland can be purchased at the following link: https://app.thebookpatch.com/BookStore/merchants-of-sin/f82a2275-c466-4287-af01-2c3087fca165

If you would like to watch more films by Truth Nuke Media, click the link below:

www.truthnuke.media

If you want to support the work that Truth Nuke Media does, click the link below:

givesendgo.com/EuropaTheLastBattle

Important Announcements

Saturday Blockbuster!

The New Way in conjunction with Fifth Column Library is screening films relevant to our struggle each Saturday night at 8 pm EST.

This week we will be featuring two documentaries on Auschwitz:

David Cole’s “David Cole Interviews Dr. Franciszek Piper”

& “Auschwitz: The Surprising Hidden Truth”

White Power

The definitive edition of White Power by George Lincoln Rockwell has just been published by Fifth Column Library.

Here’s why this new edition was needed:

The official version from Rockwell’s own party was poorly formatted.

There was a ton of missing context.

It was clearly edited to add bias or reference events that took place after Rockwell was killed.

So of we fixed those issues.

Our new edition includes:

Clean, readable typesetting

Restored original text

Fair historical context

An updated forward

Over 40 pages of endnotes

Brand new cover art

Hyperlinks for easy navigation (PDF only)

6”x9” Hardcover and Paperback options

The new edition is available now:

Hardcover ($30)

Paperback ($20)

Free PDF