FILTH! is a documentary film that explores the battle for the cultural soul of America. When Eastern European jews began migrating in the 1880s, they quickly dominated smut peddling, book publishing, and the Hollywood film industry. They would eventually erode all obscenity laws, as well as bring subversive cultural revolutions to tear apart the moral fabric of the west.
Based on the book Merchants of Sin by Benjamin Garland, Truth Nuke’s 6th production how America went from a society where Christianly was the cultural and moral foundation, to the hellscape we see today.
Merchants of Sin by Benjamin Garland can be purchased at the following link: https://app.thebookpatch.com/BookStore/merchants-of-sin/f82a2275-c466-4287-af01-2c3087fca165
If you would like to watch more films by Truth Nuke Media, click the link below:
If you want to support the work that Truth Nuke Media does, click the link below:
givesendgo.com/EuropaTheLastBattle
Important Announcements
Saturday Blockbuster!
The New Way in conjunction with Fifth Column Library is screening films relevant to our struggle each Saturday night at 8 pm EST.
This week we will be featuring two documentaries on Auschwitz:
David Cole’s “David Cole Interviews Dr. Franciszek Piper”
& “Auschwitz: The Surprising Hidden Truth”
White Power
The definitive edition of White Power by George Lincoln Rockwell has just been published by Fifth Column Library.
Here’s why this new edition was needed:
The official version from Rockwell’s own party was poorly formatted.
There was a ton of missing context.
It was clearly edited to add bias or reference events that took place after Rockwell was killed.
So of we fixed those issues.
Our new edition includes:
Clean, readable typesetting
Restored original text
Fair historical context
An updated forward
Over 40 pages of endnotes
Brand new cover art
Hyperlinks for easy navigation (PDF only)
6”x9” Hardcover and Paperback options
The new edition is available now: