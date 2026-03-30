Hellstorm is a 2015 American National Socialist documentary film directed by Kyle Hunt. The film is based on the 2014 book “Hellstorm: The Death Of Nazi Germany, 1944-1947” from author Thomas Goodrich, who co-wrote the film with Hunt. It aims to expose Allied war crimes committed against German noncombatants during World War II.

The majority of the documentary covers the unnecessary Allied fire bombings of Germany during World War II, most notable Hamburg, Dresden, and Swinemünde. The focus of this coverage is on the number of civilian casualties during the bombing raids.

Other historical events covered in the documentary are the sinking of the MV Wilhelm Gustloff, the killing of SS soldiers during the liberation of Dachau, and the designation of surrendered German soldiers as Disarmed Enemy Forces under General Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes

Languages: English

Countries of origin: USA

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Upcoming Book Releases

There IS a Jewish World Plot, JEWS SAY SO!

Fifth Column Library has been working on William Dudley Pelley’s “There IS a Jewish World Plot, JEWS SAY SO!” for the past month and it is almost ready to be released. We have reformatted the pamphlet into a a 6”x9” book with 46 pages of endnotes to add clarity to what Pelley is talking about. This book also features a foreword by Imperator Ardito, a new introduction by Vance Pollock and modernized cover art.

Pelley’s book will be released in both hardcover and paperback with a free PDF version.

The Great War on White Slavery

Fifth Column Library has begun work on reformatting and rereleasing “The Great War on White Slavery,” as a 11”x8.5” coffee table book. This new edition will feature endnotes, a new introduction and foreword with updated cover art.

The coffee table book will only be released in hardcover, but it will include a free PDF for everyone to enjoy.

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