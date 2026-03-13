3/14/26 Saturday Blockbuster

The New Way in conjunction with Fifth Column Library is screening films relevant to our struggle each Saturday night at 8 pm EST.

This Saturday we will be featuring Dark Rites, a brand new documentary/film from Truth Nuke Media.

For centuries, devils have walked amongst us. The innocent are slain, and the accused are the cursed.

In the 7th Truth Nuke film, flesh will burn, heads will roll, and blood will be spilled. Is Jewish ritual murder libel, or legitimate? Myth, or murder? Are these accusations the work of imagination fueled by antisemitic hatred, or the dark rites of a race consumed by eternal vengeance.

Upcoming Book Releases

There IS a Jewish World Plot, JEWS SAY SO!

First drafts of the new cover.

Fifth Column Library has been working on William Dudley Pelley’s “There IS a Jewish World Plot, JEWS SAY SO!” for the past month and it is almost ready to be released. We have reformatted the pamphlet into a a 6”x9” book with 46 pages of endnotes to add clarity to what Pelley is talking about. This book also features a foreword by Imperator Ardito, a new introduction by Vance Pollock and modernized cover art.

Pelley’s book will be released in both hardcover and paperback with a free PDF version.

The Great War on White Slavery

Fifth Column Library has begun work on reformatting and rereleasing “The Great War on White Slavery,” as a 11”x8.5” coffee table book. This new edition will feature endnotes, a new introduction and foreword with updated cover art.

The coffee table book will only be released in hardcover, but it will include a free PDF for everyone to enjoy.

Thank you for your continued support.