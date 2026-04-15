Blood Covenant: Theology of Christian Identity

Blood Covenant explores the theology and history of the Christian Identity movement in the United States. Make sure to check out https://truthnuke.media/.

Timecard

Introduction: 00:00:10

Chapter 1: The Adamic Race 00:04:12

Chapter 2: The Race of Cain 00:15:06

Chapter 3: Genesis of the Movement 00:35:13

Chapter 4: The Lost Tribes 00:45:59

Chapter 5: Racial Holy War 01:20:09

Chapter 6: The New Covenant 01:46:12

New from Fifth Column Library

There IS a Jewish World Plot, JEWS SAY SO!

Featuring a Foreword from Ardito and an Introduction by Vance Pollock.

Award-winning novelist and Hollywood screenwriter, William Dudley Pelley, had an astonishing 1928 spiritual awakening which further created one of the most charismatic and enigmatic figures of the 20th-century. Pelley famous, or rather infamous, for his prose and interest in unconventional topics, was the first figure in America to create a quasi Fascist/National Socialist organization with overt Christian ideology. His Silver Legion of America was the first of its kind, modeling itself on the NSDAP while establishing a unique concept he deemed the “Christian Commonwealth.”

At its height, the Silver Legion had more than 20,000 members and had chapters located in more than 10 states. Pelley and his organization became so influential that the federal government created the Dies Committee to investigate them for “un-American” activities while ignoring clear evidence of foreign influences from other organizations opposed to the Silver Legion. This book goes explains the ordeal that Pelley had to go through under the Dies Committee while adding key evidence that it was all an organized attack on real American Patriots.

Author: Pelley Publishers (William Dudley Pelley)

Book Year: 2026

Genre: Political

Publisher: Fifth Column Library

Page Count: 118

Hardcover: $21



Paperback: $15

Purchase your copy today!