A special thank you to Vance Pollock of American Archvillain for contributing to Fifth Column Edition of There IS a Jewish World Plot, JEWS SAY SO!

William Dudley Pelley (1890-1965) had achieved wealth and wide public recognition as a best-selling American novelist, journalist, short story and screenwriter well ahead of the economic crash of 1929. His continued success seemed sure when, in 1928, a spiritual awakening dramatically altered his worldview and career trajectory.

By 1933, adjacent to the rise of Hitler in Europe, Pelley launched the first overtly fascistic American nativist order, The Silver Legion or Silver Shirts. The Legion adopted occult symbolism and mystical rites allegedly channeled by Pelley from his spirit guides.

Pelley had witnessed the carnage of the Russian Revolution as a YMCA scout in Siberia. He had been reliably advised while in-country that the whole bloody affair was Jewish to the core. In the years that followed he found this same revolutionary clique making moves on international finance, gaining control of mass media and influence in the government of his own Christian America. Through friends in passport control, the federal immigration department and, eventually, the halls of Congress, Pelley began to compile evidence.

In light of these revelations, the coming of the Great Depression and the rise to power of Franklin Roosevelt and his socialist circle, the curtain was pulled back. Pelley saw on the world’s horizon a great battle between good and evil, a struggle of Biblical proportions with the very survival of White Western Civilization at stake.

Pelley postured his Legionnaires as Knights in Silver Armor aligned against the dark forces who would drain the lifeblood, along with the wealth, of his beloved nation. He used his publishing experience to expose the culprits in the magazine Liberation and through tracts such as the one you hold in your hand, now a century hence.

Among the thousands of indictments of World Jewry published by Pelley throughout the 1930s, two pages from the Feb. 3, 1934 issue of Liberation are the most notorious, titled “Did Benjamin Franklin Say this about the Hebrews?” Reprinted hundreds of times and translated into a dozen languages, this piece is better known as the Benjamin Franklin Prophecy, being an alleged warning issued to our Founding Fathers against the inclusion of Jews in American affairs.

The message is convincing and effective as propaganda in the same way as The Protocols of The Learned Elders of Zion. Whether authentic or invented, the claims put forward are a bit too on the nose to avoid.

Pelley was called before the first House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) in 1940 by Chairman Martin Dies. Pelley expressed to the assembly that, so long as their focus remain rooting out Communism, the work of his Silver Legion was done. True to his word, Pelley made the public announcement and dissolved the group’s corporation.

He was a perpetual thorn in the side of Roosevelt and his Jewish comrades. When they finally got the war they wanted, the most outspoken of their critics were charged with sedition. Pelley was at the top of the list. He caught a federal sentence and spent seven and a half years in prison, released in 1950 to resume publishing his spiritual texts.

The political phase of his career hardly amounted to a racket, as nearly always accused by his detractors. What dues, donations and subscriptions he brought in were inevitably turned back into a flood of publications, amounting to millions of pages distributed each year. If it was easy money he sought, he should have stayed in Hollywood where he made plenty. He reinvented himself as a Crusader after a Calling which even his fiercest opponents saw as genuine. Eccentric perhaps, but nonetheless genuine. Weigh his words on their own merit.

New from Fifth Column Library

There IS a Jewish World Plot, JEWS SAY SO!

Featuring a Foreword from Ardito and an Introduction by Vance Pollock.

Award-winning novelist and Hollywood screenwriter, William Dudley Pelley, had an astonishing 1928 spiritual awakening which further created one of the most charismatic and enigmatic figures of the 20th-century. Pelley famous, or rather infamous, for his prose and interest in unconventional topics, was the first figure in America to create a quasi Fascist/National Socialist organization with overt Christian ideology. His Silver Legion of America was the first of its kind, modeling itself on the NSDAP while establishing a unique concept he deemed the “Christian Commonwealth.”

At its height, the Silver Legion had more than 20,000 members and had chapters located in more than 10 states. Pelley and his organization became so influential that the federal government created the Dies Committee to investigate them for “un-American” activities while ignoring clear evidence of foreign influences from other organizations opposed to the Silver Legion. This book goes explains the ordeal that Pelley had to go through under the Dies Committee while adding key evidence that it was all an organized attack on real American Patriots.

Author: Pelley Publishers (William Dudley Pelley)

Book Year: 2026

Genre: Political

Publisher: Fifth Column Library

Page Count: 118

Hardcover: $21

Paperback: $15

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Saturday Blockbuster

Blood Covenant by Truth Nuke Media

The New Way in conjunction with Fifth Column Library is screening films relevant to our struggle each Saturday night at 8 pm EST.



This week we’re featuring Blood Covenant by Truth Nuke Media. Blood Covenant is a documentary that weaves together both the theology and history of the Christian Identity movement in the United States.

Introduction: 00:00:10

Chapter 1: The Adamic Race 00:04:12

Chapter 2: The Race of Cain 00:15:06

Chapter 3: Genesis of the Movement 00:35:13

Chapter 4: The Lost Tribes 00:45:59

Chapter 5: Racial Holy War 01:20:09

Chapter 6: The New Covenant 01:46:12

Total runtime: 2 hours.