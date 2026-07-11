The Tragic Tale of the Romanian Fascist | Corneliu Zelea Codreanu

In the turbulent interwar years, as communism threatened to engulf Romania, one man rose as a charismatic defender of nation, faith, and tradition. This is the story of Corneliu Zelea Codreanu—founder and Captain of the Legion of the Archangel Michael, better known as the Iron Guard.

From his strict military schooling and father’s frontline experiences in World War I, through his radicalization at the University of Iași amid Marxist student unrest, Codreanu forged a revolutionary movement unlike any other in Europe. Blending fervent Romanian Orthodox mysticism, ultra-nationalism, and visceral opposition to both Bolshevism and jewish influences, the Legionaries became a force of action for the youth, peasants, and a culture of iron discipline.

Follow Codreanu’s dramatic journey: street battles with communists, the creation of the Iron Guard, electoral breakthroughs, clashes with the Romanian establishment and King Carol II, his imprisonment, and his ultimate assassination in 1938. Drawing on his own writings like For My Legionaries, prison notes, and historical context, this documentary explores the man, the movement, and the tragic journey that ended in violence and martyrdom.