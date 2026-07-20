The following is the English translation of “Măsurarea Creștinismului Nostru” (The Measuring of Our Christianity). It was first published in one of the Legionary publications—likely in Pământul Strămoșesc (Ancestral Land) or Axa (The Axis)—around 1930–1931 and later included in collections such as Cranii de Lemn (Wooden Skulls).

In it, Moța aggressively argues that Romanian Christianity (especially the Orthodox Church and the Romanian people as a whole) has become hollow and formalistic. He claims that much of what passes for Christianity in Romania is superficial ritual and tradition without real sacrifice. Moța also argues that Christianity is compromised by materialism, cowardice, and tolerance of “enemies” (especially jews, whom the Legion rightfully saw as a mortal threat), failing the true measure of Christianity: total commitment, sacrifice, and struggle.

Moța essentially proposes a new, militant standard for measuring authentic Christianity—one defined by the Legionary virtues of faith, discipline, heroism, and willingness to die for the nation. He contrasts “soft,” bourgeois Christianity with the “hard,” revolutionary Christianity of the Iron Guard. In a sense, Moța is arguing that Christianity needs to become dangerous again and that we all need to adopt a crusader mentality.

The Measure of Our Christianity

We are again around Christmas.

Did we get close to him spiritually?

Such measurements of soul distances cannot be indifferent to us, if we have a little faith in God and in the truth that the purposes and joys of life can only be thoroughly fulfilled to the extent of being close to God, to the extent that the process of heavenly assimilation has made something increase inside our human being.

We asked you, as the rich man in the Gospel asked the Savior: what must we have done to be able to say today that this Christmas we approached not only by exhausting the pages of this year’s calendar and by the gastronomic feats we are preparing for, but by a new ordering of the soul, of our true life?

And the answer cannot only be an interrogation on the forms and laws respected, a technical examination on compliance with what is more external to the Christian doctrine: did you steal, did you wrong, did you respect the commandments in their somewhat formal, normative, regulation of relations with peers? But we will be asked if there was something spiritually alive in us, we will be asked what deep soul dissolutions happened in us and what inner reconstructions on another level, of sacrifice and pretending to be alive. Someone who would investigate our soul’s closeness to the Saviour, would bring us down to the depths of the living wound into which the rich man was lowered, from whom the Savior demanded a total dissolution of his inner structure, the sale of all his wealth, showing him that the simple somewhat contractual compliance with the commandments, the simple attitude that is apparently correct but lacking the inner living pretense, cannot bring a man closer to heaven and to salvation.

Alive, spiritually alive, what has been elaborated in our inner life? What victories over human burdens have we carried forward, to be able to feel closer to the Savior who is born today?

I don’t know what the theologians will say, about whose science I don’t have much knowledge, but the measure of our inner resurrection, the measure of our living Christianity, I see it above all in the measure of sacrifice for the good of others: of a personal sacrifice freely, with love and willingly consenting, without thinking about the formal observance of I don’t know what bilateral regulations between us and God.

That sacrifice that is unleashed in us from love, from a love for something other than our being, that sacrifice that floods us, desolating our human settlement of life but at the same time warms us with satisfactions that human speech cannot contain, this sacrifice is the fact that tears from our being the carapace of insensitivity towards the divine, and turning us into a living wound (of “sun and blood” as they say Radu Gyr), puts us in direct communion with the Godhead who suddenly and justly penetrates our soul. And thus we become spiritually alive. More alive, more Christian.

Sacrifice is thus a measure of our Christianity.

Whoever sacrificed something, in this way, understands and sees better the Savior who is born, and rejoices more, because he feels a closeness, a community between a part of his structure and the living God who descends among us.

Are horses closer to the mystery of Christmas that their whole lives have only respected the boundaries of the commandments, willy-nilly, without being enlightened in their depths by the living power of love that leads to sacrifice?

Not! If our eye could understand the heavenly visions in the midst of which the Savior will soon descend on Romanian land, it would see, together with the Savior and the saints of the Church, all the brave souls who willingly and consciously sacrificed themselves to help their neighbors: neither Horia, nor Tudor, nor Avram Lancu, nor Brâncoveanu, nor the multitude of those who truly sacrificed themselves, would be missing. from all the treasure of their soul. Because Christianity was alive in them more than in others, they more than others integrated into the community of the Christian Church, forming its living, fulfilled body.

The youth of today, also a fighter for the good of the Romanian nation and future generations of people, this youth who destroys his personal arrangements of his selfish life to listen to the living voice of his soul that urges him to fight and sacrifice for the nation and Christianity - this youth has the right to enjoy the upcoming Christmas celebrations; he also approached them spiritually.

And those who teach this youth and rebuke him precisely for what is alive in his soul, those who, whoever they are, insult him by stating that no work of education and moral upliftment has been carried out in the Romanian youth after the war and that therefore his official education must now be organized with anasâna—let them all examine, this Christmas, the distance that separates them from the miracle of the Holy Nativity and find that no I understand nothing of the true joys of Christmas. And seeing the deadness of his soul, let him step aside from the path of sacrificial youth, if they cannot understand him, value him and enjoy him.

“Student Word” from January 1, 1936