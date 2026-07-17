The Commander: Horia Sima And The Iron Guard After Corneliu Codreanu

After the martyrdom of Corneliu Zelea Codreanu in 1938, the Legion of the Archangel Michael faced crisis, fragmentation, and relentless persecution. Enter Horia Sima—the ambitious Transylvanian teacher turned revolutionary who rose to become the new Commander of the Iron Guard.

This documentary traces Sima’s turbulent leadership: navigating the power vacuum left by Codreanu, forging a controversial alliance with General Ion Antonescu, co-ruling the short-lived National Legionary State (1940–1941), and unleashing a wave of violence, arrests, and the Bucharest pogrom. Follow the dramatic Legionnaires’ Rebellion of January 1941, its brutal suppression, Sima’s flight into exile in Germany, and the Iron Guard’s fragmented survival through World War II and beyond—including postwar émigré activities and attempts to resist communism.

Drawing on historical sources, Legionary writings, and the movement’s own legacy, this installment explores themes of succession, radicalization, power struggles, and the fading of mystical ultra-nationalism in the face of authoritarian pragmatism and total war.

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