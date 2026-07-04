In the turbulent history of 20th-century Europe, few figures remain as polarizing as Ante Pavelić. From ambitious Croatian nationalist and lawyer to founder of the Ustaše movement and “Poglavnik” (Croatian for “leader”) of the Independent State of Croatia (NDH) during World War II, his life traces the explosive intersections of nationalism, fascism, war, and exile.

Exed Eternal’s documentary, The Ante Pavelić Story, delivers a meticulous 2-hour exploration of this complex and divisive chapter in Balkan history.

Built from extensive historical sources, the film walks viewers through:

Pavelić’s early life in Bosnia and radicalization in Zagreb

His fierce opposition to the Kingdom of Yugoslavia and the dramatic 1928 parliament shooting

Exile in Italy, the birth of the Ustaše, and the 1934 assassination of King Alexander I

The establishment of the NDH in 1941 under Axis sponsorship

The wartime years, policies, and conflicts that defined the regime

The chaotic collapse in 1945, the Bleiburg events, and Pavelić’s postwar flight through ratlines to Argentina

His later years and death in 1959

Whether you approach this story seeking to understand Croatian nationalism, the dynamics of Axis-aligned states in WWII, or the long shadow of wartime atrocities and escapes, this documentary offers a detailed chronological narrative grounded in primary and secondary sources.

History rarely provides easy heroes or villains, and Pavelić’s legacy continues to spark intense debate across the Balkans and beyond. This film doesn’t shy away from the controversies—it examines them head-on.

We only grow through word of mouth, so please share to grow the nationalist movements of Western Civilization. Share