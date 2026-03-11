What Got Us Working Together

Just a short while ago, I was approached by a colleague from Clemens & Blair, the publisher most famous, or rather infamous, for Dr. Thomas Dalton’s translation of Mein Kampf.

My colleague, knowing that Fifth Column Library is in its infancy in publishing, decided to reach out to me about working with an up and coming author. The author had self published a fiction novel centered around a federal agent dealing with the weight of the truth on his shoulders, the conflicted feeling of doing what is familiar coupled with what he had gone his whole life thinking was right, and the new slow creeping realization that the world, and frankly his life wasn’t what it seemed. Intrigued, I thanked my colleague and contacted the author.

The conversation with the author was business at first. Though, in a short while we had begun to talk about a wide variety of topics. Mr. Wessel, had been awakened and had become an Orthodox Christian, identifying with Codreanu and the Legion of Archangel Michael. Much like myself.

What interested me in this book was not the generic title which is cliché or the side characters clearly based on real-life figures without their own identity; something something James Patterson… What interested me at first was the personal connection that I could make to the book.

Unbeknownst to Mr. Wessel, my father was a federal agent who had worked in the Ronald Reagan building in D.C. for the Border Patrol. And while my father isn’t at the point of being as awakened as the main protagonist, it did make me think long and hard about the relationship between myself and my father: what would he say if he knew the whole truth of what I do and who I am?

The Plot

The story centers around Patrick Nielsen, a Senior Intelligence Analyst for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and his racially aware son Charles. While Patrick is busy investigating “White supremacist” organizations, Charles is busy being directly involved with one of the largest.

Charles and Patrick have had an estranged relationship ever since the death of Charles mother, Patrick’s wife. While Patrick decided to throw himself into his work to deal with the pain, Charles moved to his grandparents and finished his adolescence with them.

This strikes emotionally deep with me as it parallels my parents’ divorce and my life growing up with a father who prioritized work over his children. Whether he meant to or not. Because of the separational issues between myself and my father, I was able to become my own man on my terms. I wouldn’t say that it was the best thing for me, but I wouldn’t say that it ruined my life either. It was what needed to happen for me to end up as the God fearing man that I am today.

Thinking about the plot actually made me call my father just to hear his voice and shoot the breeze about cars. Even if it was something so casual, it really says something about a book when just the description of the plot can make you act on something.

A Street Car Called Satire

However, separating my personal connection to the book, the reader will find that there is an actual charm to it. Sure it has generic names that border on bad satire (Ronald Stump, Joe Boden, President Ohama, etc.) and a title that sounds like the author spent 5 minutes on it before saying “fuck it I’m just putting it into a racist name generator,” but maybe that’s the point.

Maybe the book is actually much closer to a well thought out, intentionally on the nose, couldn’t be more obvious satire than one would expect.

There’s actually something very clever about creating art that on its surface seems so generic and slop-like that you overlook it or write it off, only to miss out of something really amazing. Take for instance the band Creed: I had always enjoyed their music, but they were mocked relentlessly. It is only now that they have had a resurgence across all demographics because people have realized the beauty in what they made.

A better example would be Nickelback; once so reviled that they would get booed at their own shows. However, now looking back at the music they made and listening to it years later, you start to get it. You start to see the talent and you start to appreciate what went into the art. And I believe this is what Mr. Wessel has done beautifully.

As the title states, Fifth Column Library was paid to make advertisements for The Goy Scout, but I only agreed because he reeled me in with the parallel between Patrick and Charles, to my father and I. And honestly, if I hadn’t that personal connection then I would have ended up passing on the advertisement.

Reading the book made me think about my father seeing the Ronald Reagan building for the first time. Much like how Patrick first saw the J. Edgar Hoover building: as Mr. Wessel writes, “a building bereft of even the slightest trace of warmth, beauty, or charm.” But, I also realized that it wasn’t just the personal connection that I could make with the book that kept me interested. No it was Chapter 4, The Red Pill, which really got me to appreciate what Mr. Wessel had done.

Mr. Wessel told me that if I were to read any of the book, that I would have to read Chapter 4 (unbeknownst to him I glimpsed every page of the book), and he’s right. Chapter 4 alone is the very essence of what this book’s purpose is. It perfectly paints a vignette as to how a politically openminded individual would become politically and racially conscious to the points that organizations such as Patriot Front, The New Way, Will2Rise, and others are talking about.

It not only talks about real statistics in a digestible way, it actually introduces them in a way that a casual reader would laugh at before stopping and thinking, “wait a minute.” The examples of the dating sites listed in Chapter 4 would make most young men laugh at the absurdity of their names. They are barely different and obviously young men will know what they are, but I guarantee you the men will look and see if the following facts were true:

“Jinder” → Tinder was co-founded by Sean Rad, who is Jewish.

“Jumble” → Bumble was founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd, who is Jewish. She was also sexually harassed by Sean Rad, which is a weird tangent.

“Jrindr (designed for homosexuals)” → Grindr was founded by Joel Simkhai, who is Jewish.

There’s also other examples that are just plainly stated without any coded words such as:

“Jewish Congressman Emanuel Celler proposed and steered to passage the Hart-Celler Act, also known as the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965. This Act eliminated national origins as a consideration for immigration. Prior to this, American immigration policy heavily favored (racially) European immigrants. At the time of its passage, ~90% of the American population was White. However, the White share of America’s population had since fallen below 60% and was dropping fast. Ironically, the Act was passed with the promise that it would not fundamentally alter the demographic make-up of the country. “Celler was also the principal author of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“Jews held the position of Chairman of America’s central bank, the Federal Reserve, for 38 of the 50 years between 1970–2020. “Paul Warburg, known as the chief architect of the Federal Reserve, was Jewish. “Paul Warburg’s Jewish brother-in-law and head of investment bank Khun, Loeb & Co., Jacob Schiff, was likewise instrumental in the creation of the Federal Reserve. “Louis Brandeis, a prominent Jewish Lawyer and President Woodrow Wilson’s chief economic advisor, played a crucial role in shaping the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, which helped ensure its passage. President Wilson would later appoint Brandeis as America’s first Jewish Supreme Court Justice.”



What Mr. Wessel has done is tread a fine line between satire and blatant facts. And my hat goes off to him. There are of course things that I would want to change if he and I were ever to work on publishing a new edition of the book, but there’s much to appreciate here without much being left to be desired.

Honestly that’s why I think everyone should consider purchasing this book. Not only should we support our own, but we should appreciate what Erick Wessel has been able to accomplish where others fail: crafting a sleeper car of a satire.

So if you’re interested in purchasing your own copy, click the following link:

Purchase The Goy Scout by Erick Wessel

Important Announcements

Saturday Blockbuster!

The New Way in conjunction with Fifth Column Library is screening films relevant to our struggle each Saturday night at 8 pm EST.

This Saturday we will be featuring Dark Rites, a brand new documentary/film from Truth Nuke Media.

For centuries, devils have walked amongst us. The innocent are slain, and the accused are the cursed.

In the 7th Truth Nuke film, flesh will burn, heads will roll, and blood will be spilled. Is Jewish ritual murder libel, or legitimate? Myth, or murder? Are these accusations the work of imagination fueled by antisemitic hatred, or the dark rites of a race consumed by eternal vengeance.

Upcoming Book Releases

There IS a Jewish World Plot, JEWS SAY SO!

Fifth Column Library has been working on William Dudley Pelley’s “There IS a Jewish World Plot, JEWS SAY SO!” for the past month and it is almost ready to be released. We have reformatted the pamphlet into a a 6”x9” book with 46 pages of endnotes to add clarity to what Pelley is talking about. This book also features a foreword by Imperator Ardito, a new introduction by Vance Pollock and modernized cover art.

Pelley’s book will be released in both hardcover and paperback with a free PDF version.

The Great War on White Slavery

Fifth Column Library has begun work on reformatting and rereleasing “The Great War on White Slavery,” as a 11”x8.5” coffee table book. This new edition will feature endnotes, a new introduction and foreword with updated cover art.

The coffee table book will only be released in hardcover, but it will include a free PDF for everyone to enjoy.

Thank you for your continued support.