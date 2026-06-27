Making a Nazi: The George Lincoln Rockwell Story by Exed Eternal chronicles the life of George Lincoln Rockwell (1918–1967), the American naval veteran, commercial artist, and political agitator who founded the American Nazi Party in 1959. The film traces his journey from a creative but troubled childhood (shaped by his vaudeville comedian father and a difficult family life) through his military service in World War II and Korea, his early conservative leanings, and his radicalization into open National Socialism.

Using extensive archival footage, interviews, Rockwell’s own writings (like This Time the World), and historical sources, it covers his headline-grabbing stunts, media provocations, party activities (including the “Hate Bus” tours and college speaking circuit), internal conflicts, and the alleged assassination by a former follower in 1967. The documentary explores the personal, ideological, and cultural factors that turned Rockwell into one of America’s most infamous far-right figures and a pioneer of the postwar “White Power” movement.