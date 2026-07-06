Fifth Column Library

Fifth Column Library

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
卐Velic卐's avatar
卐Velic卐
18h

Excellent

Reply
Share
1 reply by Imperator Ardito
National Socialist Lit Archive's avatar
National Socialist Lit Archive
13h

This is great, is there a plan to translate Cranii de lemn in its entirety? Not a lot of Iron Guard works in English besides Codreanu's works.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Imperator Ardito
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 TNW LLC · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture