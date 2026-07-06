The following article comes from Wooden Skulls by Ion Moța (1902-1937). Wooden Skulls is a collection of Ion Moța’s thoughts and articles published in 1936. Later reprints include his will and last testimony.

Letter To “ Good Youth ”

“On June 8, 1935, she was ordained by M.S. King Carol II to be ‘youth day.’

“And it really was:

“Day of joy and celebration for you, guards, falcons, pre-military, scouts;

“Day of humiliation and unfair offense for us, the legionary youth and the student youth of the Universities, who were excluded from the “youth day” celebrations.

“So, for you and for us, June 8 was and remains: our day, bright for some, dark for others.

“Neither some nor others will forget it.

“But I’m not writing to you to spoil us here—we the lost and plagued young people, excluded from ‘our day’—with the great masters who want to split the soul of a generation in two. This robbery, which started long ago, since the first year of the national youth movements, from 1922, will follow its tragic path: we are taught to fight for the ideal of the Romanian revival and we stand ready to die in front of the enemies of this revival. As I was before. We don’t even ask for your help in this battle in which no one enters called but only pushed by a secret and holy inner fire: the dream of a Romanian Romania, speedy and moral, freed from the Jewish yoke and from the yoke of immorality and laziness.

“But I am writing to you because I and my comrades are of the same stock as you; we are raised in the same troubled Romanian homes, we have the same poor parents, we are part of the same young generation with the same historical mission and we are all destined to the same dark future of slavery under the fist of the foreigner ruling the country today. This separation of souls from you is not easy for us, a separation that those who urge you to renounce and avoid us, the nationalist youth, want to fulfill. It would be a sin not to do everything to show you the painful path that, without realizing it, you are being pushed on: the path of trying to break the unity and strength of a generation in order to kill them in the possible phase of fulfilling its great historical mission: the mission of Romanianization and spiritual resurrection of Romania.

“We are not calling you to do politics because we don’t either, as politics is understood today. But we want the entire Romanian youth to know their duty well, to have a free chest for the bubbling ideal, not to be shackled and disoriented, not to be forced to love the foreign enemy and master, finally, not to be urged towards pompous goals but empty of soulful and Romanian content. We want to see the entire youth freed from the suspicious tutelage of those who ruled and still rule the country, leaving it a prey to foreigners and degrading its soul.

“So here’s why I’m writing to you: it’s not easy for us to leave you without a little defense against the sneaky and cunning attack against your mental health.

“I am writing to you so that, after reading these fraternal lines, you may ask yourself if those—who, by picking on us, categorized you as the only ‘good youth’—did not thereby bring you a serious offense.

“What is our sinner?

“What is your goal?

“Our sinner who led us to so many sacrifices, to so many comrades killed by the gendarmes, to so many prisons beaten by tens of thousands of young people, to so many offenses of which the one on June 8, 1935 may be the most serious, but it is neither the first nor the last,—this sin of ours is only as follows: We believe that the foreigners and especially the Jews, who are becoming more and more masters of our country Romanians, constitute a mortal danger for our future. And we demand the removal of this danger. And we also believe that the moral decay of today must be ended by a total resurrection of the Romanian soul, so that tomorrow bravery, honestly rewarded work, Christian morality and soul order will rule instead of betrayal, venality and the selfish debauchery of today’s materialistic and pagan age.

“We don’t want anything else, we didn’t fight for anything else and weren’t fighting, braving the ordeal of all the offenses, all the injustices and so many sacrifices.

“This is the ‘sin of the legionnaire,’ the sin of the nationalist youth, a sin that the Jews, the Jews and their people, cannot forgive us. For this sin, we are considered a source of infection for the youth, from which they must be protected as from rabies.

“What is your goal? I am not talking about your inner goal, of each one. He cannot be other than the goal shown above, than “‘sinner of the legionnaire.’ But I am talking about the goal pursued by these youth organizations of yours, often without you realizing it. What ideal, what mission is given to your youth? Physical education, orderly life on the march and command, with uniforms, stars, emblems, with discipline and military spirit, are these a sufficient ideal? The glorification of the King, the determination to stand guard at the defense of the country’s borders, the exaltation of willpower and the spirit of collectivity, are all these enough to constitute the great and exclusive mission of a generation of today’s times? No one has anything to say against these targets of your activity. However, when they limit themselves only to that and ignore the other great commandments of the mission of today’s youth and especially ignore the fight for the kneeling of the foreign ruler within the country, then your goal is not only unfulfilling, but it is even an obstacle to the fulfillment of the great mission of your generation.

“Are you being told, there in your camps, about the Jews and the mortal danger that lies in our future because of their ever-increasing rule? Nothing is being said to you! On the contrary, you are educated in a cosmopolitan spirit, you are often put in platoons next to Jews and it is said (e.g. in the scouts’ laws) that it is not allowed to make distinctions ‘by faith,’ that is by nationality. Under the pretext of not hating the minorities, you are forced to desert the first mission of your generation: restoring Romanians to the rights violated by the foreigner who became the master in our country.

“More than that. Sometimes you are even told that all the inhabitants of the country are Romanians. In a famous, but astonishing speech, weren’t you told that above everyone’s faith—Christians or non-Christians—stands the ethnic unity of whole Romania, and that we must worship ‘for the unique soul of the Romanian people’ regardless of Christian or non-Christian faith?

“I mean; we were told, of course not to us, but to you: the Jew is Romanian like you, he is from the same ethnic unit, he shares the same ‘Romanian ethnic soul,’ so leave him alone. Or in the best case, you are told: it is inhuman to persecute the minorities, so respect them and be friends even with the minorities who are enemies and destroyers of your own future. As if defending yourself is the same as persecuting.

“Even if certain prudent people will temper this ‘national education’ that is being given to you with time, however, by the fact that you are kept inactive and away from the heroic struggle of Romanian disenslavement, this inactivity is an attack against the Romanian victory and resurrection that we all dreamed of, including you.

“And it cannot be said that—if your activity, of the youth of O.E.T.R., guards, falcons, pre-military or scouts, they ignore the main mission of the young generation: emancipation from the foreigner inside the country—however your activity, even limited, is good because the other mission, the fight against foreigners, you can fulfill in other organizations, alongside us, for example.

“June 8, 1935 is enough to prove the chasm that is trying to be dug between us, the exclusive character of O.E.T.R. That’s why June 8 is not allowed to be the day of other youth than yours.

“See your goal. You have seen who our sinner is.

“And now, after we have done our duty to get closer to you brothers in order to clarify and warn you that the dishonor of desertion from the duty of your generation is waiting for you, let’s let time fulfill its purpose, let each one take the path that his conscience and soul push him.

“We remain on our old bloody and rocky road, full of pitfalls, but bravely overcoming them in the ascent to the heights; towards the height of the Romanian revival and the collapse of the alienated rule of today. This path is hard, it has no pleasures and easy satisfactions, and its joys are not easily earned, without dangers and without sacrifices.

“On this path, however, we have a brave Captain, the unerring guide to tomorrow’s total victory, and we are aware that we are serving the great mission of the Romanian youth. And our brotherhood and good will unite us in a spiritual elevation and in a block of strength which, to be sure of all the enemies, is sufficient to overcome any adversities and to avenge any crimes that will be attempted against the Romanian victory.

“What about you? Are you going to be satisfied only with drums and marching bands, uniforms and marching cadences, all these external forms showing a deep and living soul content, without them being the expression of an inner and hot ideal?

“What satisfaction can the uniforms and the formal order give you, if they are not enlivened by the consciousness of a high mission, if this formal order will not bring reconciliation with your own Romanian aspirations, if these formal frames are not an opportunity to manifest the youthful elan from your young breasts?

“And what will your soul say when in the future as in the past—in the future more than in the past—you will have to be only the polite and silent spectators of the tragic struggle of the nationalist youth: absent from our sacrifices, absent from the victories and pains of your brothers? What’s more; you will have to listen, discipline, those who will mock us, lying to you and you will have to be friends or more benevolent with all aliens who have become leaders of the country, you will have to be respectful to the Jews, the Jews and their people. against your own future, against your blood brothers.

“In those moments will not something die in you?

“ION I. MOŢA Bucharest, June 8, 1935”