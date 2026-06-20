Jesus in the Talmud—a hard-hitting exposé from Truth Nuke Media that pulls no punches on one of the most suppressed scandals in religious history. This documentary examines the shocking passages in the Babylonian and Jerusalem Talmuds that refer to ‘Yeshua’ (Jesus), portraying him as a sorcerer, a false prophet, a blasphemer, and a figure condemned to boil in excrement in the afterlife. Far from respectful disagreement, these ancient rabbinic texts contain vicious anti-Christian polemics that mock the central figure of Christianity and reveal a deep-rooted hostility embedded in Jewish religious tradition.

Drawing on direct translations and historical analysis, the film exposes how the Talmud not only attacks Jesus and his mother but also lays out attitudes toward Gentiles that clash violently with Christian teachings of love and forgiveness, as well as the Christian teaching of the Church being the true Israel. Produced in raw, archival style, Jesus in the Talmud forces viewers to confront an uncomfortable question:

How can Christians and Jews ever be true allies when the foundational texts of rabbinic Judaism contain such open contempt for Christ and Christianity?

A must-watch for anyone seeking unfiltered truth about the ideological roots of anti-Christian sentiment and the irreconcilable differences that mainstream interfaith dialogue conveniently ignores.