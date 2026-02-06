Freemasonry: Ideology, Organization, and Policy
By Dieter Schwarz
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Author: Dieter Schwarz
Book Year: 2025
Genre: Political
Publisher: Fifth Column Library
Page Count: 71
Freemasonry: Ideology, Organization, and Policy is a National Socialist work from the 1930s that reveals Freemasonry as a hidden political threat. Produced under the SS Security Service with Reinhard Heydrich’s approval, it presents detailed—but distorted—accounts of Masonic rituals, symbols, and organization, revealing them as tools of international conspiracy and jewish influence.
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You are blessed with the mind of a learned man Ardito, thank you for this brother.
I’d love you’re thoughts on my latest piece, also discussing the Freemasons.
You don't ship to Canada? I buy tons of books every year, like Hundreds.