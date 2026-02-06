Author: Dieter Schwarz

Book Year: 2025

Genre: Political

Publisher: Fifth Column Library

Page Count: 71

Freemasonry: Ideology, Organization, and Policy is a National Socialist work from the 1930s that reveals Freemasonry as a hidden political threat. Produced under the SS Security Service with Reinhard Heydrich’s approval, it presents detailed—but distorted—accounts of Masonic rituals, symbols, and organization, revealing them as tools of international conspiracy and jewish influence.

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